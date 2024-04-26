Workers trapped as building collapses in Kano

An unknown number of workers have been reportedly trapped beneath the debris when a building collapsed in the Kuntau area of Gwale local government area in Kano State.

According to initial reports, no fewer than 11 individuals were ensnared under the rubble of the structure, which was still under construction at the time of the collapse.

It was gathered that Emergency response teams from both the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the State Fire Service swiftly mobilized to the scene, launching efforts to extricate those trapped within.

Eagle Online learnt that two fortunate individuals have been successfully rescued from the wreckage and promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

However, the painstaking excavation efforts continue with responders laboring tirelessly to locate and rescue any remaining trapped individuals.

As at time of press, the exact cause of the tragic collapse remains uncertain as local authorities have been prompted to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.