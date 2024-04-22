Five children suffocate to death in Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the death of five children by suffocation in a car on Sunday in Minna.

The spokesman of the Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Minna.

He said that the Kpakungu Division Office of the Police Command received a report at about 6:30pm on Sunday that five children between the ages five and 13 were found trapped in a Honda Civic vehicle with registration No. GO 778 ABC at Gurara Albishir area of Minna.

Abiodun, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the children were found to have suffocated in the vehicle, while their bodies were later removed by the various parents, as police visited the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that the owner of the vehicle had been invited for questioning and investigation was ongoing on the matter.

Meanwhile, a source in the neighbourhood, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the children had mistakenly locked themselves in the car, which had been abandoned for more than two years by the owner.

He said that the parents later discovered their bodies in the car on Sunday evening after searching for them for hours in the vicinity.

According to the source, the victims were four females and a male, three siblings and the two others from different parents, including the car owner’s child.