470 killed in Gaza hospital blast, local ministry says

A total of 471 Palestinians were killed in the devastating blast at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

Another 324 people were injured in the explosion, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday, releasing its first official figures following the explosion late on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight people are said to be in critical condition.

It was not possible to independently verify the figures.

Israel, which has been pounding Gaza with retaliatory airstrikes since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel border communities on October 7, denied it attacked the hospital.

According to Israelis, a misguided missile by the Palestinian group, Islamic Jihad, was responsible for the blast, providing evidence to back up its claim.

Hamas as well as several Arab countries say Israel is to blame.

dpa/NAN.