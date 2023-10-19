Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas rebrands to meet energy needs of Africa

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas Limited has rebranded and changed its name to Heirs Energies Limited, with a refreshed logo colour scheme to meet the energy needs of Africa.

Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Energies, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Elumelu said the change was aimed at reinforcing the strategy of meeting Africa’s unique energy needs in a sustainable manner.

According to him, with the urgency of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Heirs Energies will utilise its extensive expertise, resources, and innovation to lead in transforming the energy landscape.

The chairman noted that the oil firm would create a lasting and positive impact on the environment.

Heirs Energies, he said, would continue its exploration and production, while leveraging on emerging technologies to cut carbon emissions by eliminating gas flaring.

Elumelu added that the oil company would invest in gas utilisation projects to harness the abundant energy sources for improved energy access that would drive development on the continent.

He said: “This new brand identity reiterates our passion for innovation, growth and sustainability in Africa.

“Heirs Energies signifies our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, value creation in Africa, integration across our value chains, while working together with our community towards a shared destiny.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey that will shape the future of the energy sector in Africa.”

Also speaking, Osayande Igiehon, the Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, said the rebranded oil firm embodied Heirs Holdings’ unique intention and approach to the energy sector.

Igiehon said the focus of Heirs Energies was not only on meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, but in a sustainable and responsible manner, which aligns with the global environmental goals.

He said the company would continue to prioritise transparency, ethics and corporate social responsibility to deliver on its sustainability objectives.

“In doing so, the company demonstrates Heirs Holdings’ founding philosophy of ‘Africapitalism’, ensuring the private sector drives African development, responsibly delivering economic and social transformation,” he said.

Heirs Energies, formerly Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas Limited is Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy company.

The company is committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals in achieving net zero by 2050.