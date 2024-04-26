Five arrested for attack on LASTMA officials + Video, photos

The Lagos State Government has finalised preparations to prosecute five individuals arrested for assaulting operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

The operatives were attacked during an enforcement operation in the Oba Akran Avenue area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, confirmed that on April 23, 2024, LASTMA operatives conducted an operation to remove illegally parked Viju Milk trucks on Oba Akran Avenue in response to numerous complaints from the public about the trucks causing traffic congestion.

During the operation, four LASTMA officers sustained serious injuries from weapons wielded by Viju Milk truck drivers and local miscreants.

Also Read:

Taofiq said: “While LASTMA operational vehicles were vandalised, 54 Viju Milk truck were evacuated by LASTMA during the enforcement operations.”

The police, working alongside LASTMA, arrested five of these individuals: Falomo Oluwafemi, Afeniyi Stephen, Olamide Adekunle, Chukwu Guaja Eze and Adeshina Sulaimon, and seized from them various weapons, including broken bottles, iron rods, charms, knives and cutlasses.

The injured LASTMA officers were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Hon. Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, stated that the arrested individuals would be prosecuted by the government as a deterrent to others.

LASTMA operatives attacked by Viju Milk drivers, four injured, vehicle damaged



Manchester City I Davido I Doris Simeon pic.twitter.com/GRTc6fcMyG — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 26, 2024