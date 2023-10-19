Benue: Gov. Alia condemns wanton killings in two LGAs

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has condemned the alleged attacks on Ayilamo and Mbachohon Communities in Logo and Gwer-West Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Alia’s condemnation is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The statement frowned at the nefarious activities of the attackers, suspected to be herders, who it claimed maim and kill innocent citizens in cold blood and for unfounded reasons.

It described Benue as an agrarian society, with an economy that is largely based on producing and maintaining crops and farmlands.

“We cannot watch our people killed daily on their farmlands and their villages for a cause very unknown to us,” the statement added.

According to Kula, the Governor said he would not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.

He also stated that the governor sympathised with the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks and called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.

Alia further called on traditional rulers and youths in the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

NAN reports that the Benue State Police Command had confirmed that five persons were killed in the attack at Logo, while the casualty figure in Gwer West had yet to be ascertained.