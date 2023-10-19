Police confirm killing of five by gunmen in Benue

Gunmen on Wednesday killed five persons in Ayilamo, a village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

She said the attack was carried out on Tuesday night.

READ ALSO:

Suspected bandits kill two, kidnap three in Kebbi

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas rebrands to meet energy needs of Africa

Benue: Gov. Alia condemns wanton killings in two LGAs

“A few others sustained injuries,” Anene added.

She said that another attack occurred in Mbachohon community, Gwer-West Local Government Area, but added that details in respect of that incident were not available.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that six people were killed in the Mbachohon attack.

“The attacks are unfortunate; more security men are being deployed to the areas to restore peace,” Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria.