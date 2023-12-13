2024 Hajj: NAHCON suspends seats allocation to PTOs

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has suspended further activities relating to the allocation of Hajj seats to the Private Tour Operators PTOs for the next 48 hours.

This was contained in a press release signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON

Assistant Director, Public Affairs, on Wednesday.

Usara said the decision followed recent accusations levelled by some PTOs that were unable to meet the required pass mark.

The Commission, the release stated, is fully aware that there may be dissenting voices, which it noted have expectedly, begun to manifest.

Following the development, the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi has announced to the PTOs that members with legitimate grievances, relating to the qualification of any tour operator, are encouraged to present well-documented facts and figures supporting their claims.

“NAHCON is dedicated to ensuring a fair and impartial investigation into these allegations” Arabi said.

Arabi promised: “Upon receipt of the grievances, an extensive investigation will be carried out by an independent body. If the accusations are substantiated and found to be true, the necessary actions will be taken to rectify the situation”.

The release reads in part: “However, it has been emphasised that if the allegations are frivolous, NAHCON warns that there will be consequences for those found to be making baseless claims. This measure is essential to maintain the integrity of the selection process and to protect the reputation of both the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and the private tour operators involved.

“The 48 hours suspension of activities is a temporary measure aimed at ensuring the sanctity of the process. NAHCON remains committed to facilitating a fair and transparent pilgrimage experience for all Nigerian Muslims.

“Indeed, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is the governmental body responsible for coordinating the Annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage for Nigerian Muslims. Established to ensure a seamless and organised pilgrimage experience, NAHCON is committed to upholding transparency, fairness and accountability in its operations”.

Recall that last Sunday, December 10, 2023, NAHCON announced that the Federal Government has secured an additional allocation of 30 slots for PTOs sector from the previous 10 slots allocated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah thereafter, parameters were set to choose the best on a scale of 40 highest scores.

The list of successful PTOs was subsequently released by the Commission on Sunday, with assurance to oversee formation of amicable alliances with the remaining 70, hence, the new development has forced the Commission to take the latest decisive decision.