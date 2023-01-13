2023: Three Speakers drum support for Oborevwori as PDP governorship candidate in Delta

The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, his Edo State counterpart, Marcus Onobun, and former Speaker, Cross Rivers State House of Assembly, John Gaul Lebo have admonished Deltans to vote massively for their colleague, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori during general elections.

They spoke in Sapele Thursday at the PDP’s campaign in Sapele and Okpe Local Government Areas, imploring Deltans to vote for the PDP Governorship Candidate who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Ubosi said that; “In the Book of Matthew, after the baptismal of Jesus Christ, something like a Dove came down from Heaven and landed on Jesus Christ and said this is my beloved son, in whom I am well pleased. His Excellency, I want to say Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is our Chosen Son, in whom we are well pleased”.

He also said that: “The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will not disappoint the good people of Delta State and so he should be elected the next Governor of the State”.

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Onobun said that; “I am joining others to thank you for this solidarity and support. We are in politics to have access to good governance and development. You need to ask yourself, how will you have access without good relationships, it is the relationship that is why we have gathered here today and this is the reason you have to vote for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor, vote for Atiku-Okowa for President and Vice-President of Nigeria and all PDP candidates”.

On his part, Gaul Lebo said Oborevwori would make a good Governor, describing him as responsible and trustworthy.

According to him, the State PDP Governorship Candidate has the capacity to pilot the affairs of the State if elected Governor in March this year.

He said: “As a lawyer, there is this saying that, “Evidence is the end of argument”. It is only evidence that stops arguments and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has the capacity. Rt. Hon. Oborevwori is responsible, trustworthy and that is why we gave him the Treasurer position for two years and we never found him wanting because he was very accountable. After serving as Treasurer, he was given the mandate to man the number two position in the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria. When you need someone to watch your back and fight for you, Sheriff Oborevwori fits in. He is going to make a good Governor”.

“You know sometimes in life, the greatest thing that can happen to anybody is to have friends who can give testimonies about your good works to the people. This your son has the capacity, he can take responsibility. Please vote for him as the next Governor of Delta State and all other PDP Candidates”, the former speaker added.

The Delta State PDP governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, flanked by his wife Tobore and Deputy Governorship candidate Chief Monday Onyeme, said it was a homecoming for him because Sapele and Okpe Local Government Areas belong to one Kingdom, Okpe.

“So coming here to campaign is not necessary but we thank you for allowing their son to have the Gubernatorial ticket and for the massive road infrastructure and entrepreneurship programmes for our people.

He said some of the challenges being faced by the people are on the exclusive list and therefore urged the people to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket to ensure that Governor Okowa addresses the issues affecting the people.

Oborevwori said he had learned to be very humble under Governor Okowa and assured that he would deploy his MORE Agenda for the equitable development of the State.