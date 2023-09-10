2023: Clerics disgraced Christianity with prediction of ‘winners’ — Dr. Olukoya

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. D. K. Olukoya, has cautioned prophets who are fond of predicting the outcome of elections in the country to desist from the act.

Dr. Olukoya made this known in his sermon on Sunday at the headquarters of the church in Yaba area of Lagos State.

He said pulpits are for saying the truth to the children of God and not to be manipulated for political campaigns for politicians.

He lamented that several Christian clerics who predicted the outcomes of the 2023 elections failed.

He said the so-called prophets brought shame to the religion of Christianity by declaring unfounded predictions on their preferred politicians in the build-up to the electrons.

Olukoya said: “You see, what happened in Nigeria during these last elections, disgraced the religion of Christianity very well.

“This prophet said this person would win, and this would not win.

“If this one wins, I will become a herbalist, if this one wins, let them cut off my hand, if this one wins this, this one will die before his wish.

“All did not come to pass, and they call themselves prophets.

“Prophets of where?

“It is madness when you begin to say what God does not ask you to say.

“The pulpit in the house of God is the pillar and ground of truth.

“It is not for political campaigns.”