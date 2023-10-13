13 hostages killed by Israeli airstrikes – Hamas Military Brigades 

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, on Friday said at least 13 hostages captured by Hamas were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, it said “foreigners and Israelis were killed during the intense Israeli attacks in northern Gaza and inside Gaza City during the past 24 hours.’’

Six were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, while seven were killed in separate places in Gaza City, according to the statement.

The Israeli army announced that it attacked about 750 targets Thursday night in the Gaza Strip, including underground tunnels, military compounds and sites.

It added that the attack had also been on homes of officials, weapons depots and communication rooms in attempting to eliminate activists.