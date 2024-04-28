Ex-ASUU leader advocates media independence to boost economic development

Prof. Bayo Aborshade, former leader of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Federal University of Technology Akure, has emphasised the crucial role of media independence in promoting economic development.

He argued that media independence is vital for economic development as it allows for the free flow of information.

Aborishade, who spoke at a public lecture by Treasure Newspaper in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday, said media independence also promotes innovation and fosters a culture of transparency and accountability.

He lamented that the current media landscape is marred by government’s interference, censorship and bias, which hinders the ability of journalists to report truthfully and hold those in power accountable.

Prof. Aborshade highlighted that independent media outlets, funded by non-government sources, publish helpful messages and promote accountability.

He urged journalists to “respect the public” and “chart a path that defends the people, places the people above the government, and defends the truth”.