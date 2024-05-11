Car stolen with three-year-old boy inside in Ogun 

A man, Taiwo Fayobi, has sought police intervention after hoodlums stole his Toyota Camry car with his son in it in the Ikenne area of Ogun State.

Fayobi was said to be attempting to open the gate of his house when the hoodlums entered his vehicle and drove away with his three-year-old son.

The development threw Fayobi into confusion and he raised the alarm over the incident.

He, thereafter, proceeded to the nearest police station to lodge an official complaint so the suspects would be tracked down and arrested.

Also Read:

Confirming the development in a post on X on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omotola Odutola, identified the number plate of the stolen car as PKA 446 GV.

The post read: “Stolen Car / Child. On May 11, 2024. One Taiwo Fayobi, a resident in Ikenne, Ogun State, reported he alighted from his Toyota Camry PKA 446 GV to open his gate.“Two hoodlums zoomed off with his car, with his three-year-old son inside. Influencers pls share to save the boy.”