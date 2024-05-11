Runway incident: Dana Air disengages workers pending audit

Dana Air on Saturday announced disengagement of some of its workers amid an ongoing operational audit of the airline.

This was contained in a statement by Kingsley Ezenwa, the Head of Corporate Communications of the airline.

According to Ezenwa, Dana Air has made a decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

He said: “The audit, currently underway, is a collaborative effort between Dana Air and the authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary standards and regulations.

“Dana Air reaffirms its commitment to full cooperation with the authorities to facilitate a smooth and expedited resolution of the audit process.

“In the light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures.

“The management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty.”

According to Ezenwa, the airline recognises the difficulties the staff have had to endure.

He gave the assurance that efforts are being made to provide updates.

He added: “Dana Air remains committed to providing updates and support to its staff throughout this process.

“While these challenges are being addressed, Dana Air has commenced talks with lessors and are currently engaging stakeholders on the progress made so far.

“Dana Air, therefore, urges for calm and understanding from our very dedicated staff.

“The management is working diligently to address any concerns and is preparing a re-start plan that will ensure safe and efficient resumption of operations.”

According to Ezenwa, Dana Air is confident that with continued support of its staff and other stakeholders, it would overcome the challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on April 23, 2024, the airline’s aircraft with registration number 5N BKI, which took off in Abuja, veered off the runway while landing at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority on April 24 issued a letter to the airline informing it of suspension of its operations and initiation of investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.