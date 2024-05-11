On Professor Isaac Adewole’s 70th birthday celebration!, by Abiodun Komolafe

Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole, obstetrician, gynaecologist, academic, administrator and former Minister of Health, is 70 years old. So, congratulations to the Ilesa, Osun State-born role model for the youths who rose to become the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Longevity is the currency of life! Biblical researchers have confirmed that Psalm 90:10, which puts seventy years as the ‘benchmark’ of human life, was a Psalm written by Prophet Moses, who was recorded to have died at 120 years. By interpretation, therefore, God’s own words remain 120 years!

Genesis 6:3 but divided into three parts for Moses: 40 years in Egypt; 40 years in Midian; and 40 years to fulfill his mission as the messiah to the Nation of Israel. As we can therefore see, Adewole is just in the middle space of life, stepping into the last decade of the second part of life! After all, Moses began his real destiny fulfillment at 80!

Now that the once-little bird is now an eagle soaring, may the Stone of Israel grant Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole the uncommon grace of perfect fulfillment in the last lap of life’s purposes!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

Komolafe writes from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria.

