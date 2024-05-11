NSCDC nabs 27-year-old man for allegedly defiling four-year-old girl in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ekiti State Command, has arrested a 27-year-old man, Ojo Afolabi, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested after the mother of the girl made a formal complaint at the office of the NSCDC in Ado-Ekiti.

The four-year-old victim while narrating the incident, alleged that the suspect removed her underwear and had carnal knowledge of her sometime in late April, 2024.

The mother of the girl who spoke to journalists, also said that her daughter informed her about the incident.

However, the suspect denied the allegation, saying he was being indicted unjustly.

The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Tolu Afolabi, said a medical report had confirmed that the hymen of the girl had been broken.

Afolabi stated that investigations were ongoing.