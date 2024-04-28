Lack of effective punishment led to rampant corruption — Ex-IIJ Board member

Prince Adetule, a former member of the Academic Board of the International Institute of Journalism, Ado-Ekiti Campus in Ekiti State, has advocated for a harsh penalty for embezzlement of public funds.

He made this position known at a public lecture organised by Treasure Newspaper in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adetule emphasised that the lack of effective punishment from the government has led to rampant corruption.

He stated: “People will commit crimes and hire big lawyers to escape punishment.

“But if the government makes it constitutional, if a person embezzles public funds, let them be executed in public.

Also Read:

“This stealing from the public is social madness and deserves severe punishment.”

Prince Adetule commended Treasure Newspaper for organising the event and encouraged concerned individuals to register for IIJ’s programmes, highlighting the institution’s focus on academic excellence.

His call for harsh punishment resonated with the audience, sparking a renewed debate on effective measures to combat corruption in Nigeria.