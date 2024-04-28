Ondo 2024: Atiku speaks on Agboola’s emergence as PDP’s candidate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated a former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Agboola Ajayi, for his victory in the hotly contested primaries for the ticket of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

The former Vice President of Nigeria made his position known in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

Abubakar said that the decision of the stakeholders of the PDP to elect Ajayi to fly the flag of the party is a wise decision to win the election and add Ondo State to those controlled by the PDP.

He said the former deputy governor possesses the requisite experience and political exposure to take the PDP to victory in the November election.

He said: “I have utmost confidence in the candidature of Chief Agboola Ajayi to deliver Ondo State to the PDP.”

The former Vice President particularly congratulated party stakeholders both at the national level and the leadership in Ondo State for having seen through a non-controversial primary election.

Abubakar said: “I must also express my appreciation to the national leadership of our party and the stakeholders in Ondo State for ensuring that the PDP stays and remains united during and after the process of the primary election.

“The unity will be much-needed when the party goes into the moment of full-scale electioneering.

“The unity in the PDP is our winning spirit.

“It is for this reason that I will urge every member of the PDP across the country to give undiluted loyalty and support to Agboola Ajayi in this all-important and historic election.”