Rivers: Why Gov. Fubura got into trouble – Secondus

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has offered reasons why the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubura, got into trouble with the power brokers in the state, especially his immediate predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The former National Chairman of the PDP offered the reasons when he addressed the media on Saturday in Abuja.

Secondus said Wike was the brain behind the crisis rocking Rivers State.

He said: “Wike has been Governor for eight years and is now Minister of the FCT.

“As Minister, what has he (Wike) attracted in terms of federal projects to our dear state since he assumed office?

“Perhaps misery, grief and anguish.

“As governor, he had supervised the exit of investors from the state due to his draconian policies.

“He had on an occasion mentioned that he is capable of causing crisis and he is not far from the truth, as he is causing an unfathomable crisis in Rivers State.

“Mrs. Patience Jonathan and I worked for his emergence as governor.

“Have we ever breathed down his neck?

“Instead, what we get is disrespect and insults.

“I can attest to Dr. (Peter) Odili’s performance as governor being the State PDP chairman then.

“I hasten to say without any fear of contradiction that he is the best governor of Rivers State in this dispensation.

“Wike claims that our revered Dr. Odili made him, but in his characteristic manner, he publicly ridiculed the Odilis without any justification.

“He owes them an unreserved apology and he should do so publicly.

“These media attacks against the political leaders of Rivers State are unwarranted and diversionary.

“For the records, you should account for the $300 million you collected from the NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) for the Ogoni oil well and the cash refund made by Saipem oil and gas company and subsequently account for your eight-year tenure of over N4 trillion realised, mismanaged and squandered, rather than trying to cover your inadequacies through media attacks.

“I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to stop overheating the Rivers State political atmosphere and allow Fubara to work.

“Whatever Wike thinks he is, it must be stressed that Rivers’ people made him.”