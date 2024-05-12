How sharp is your threshing instrument?, by Enobong Etteh

“If the axe is dull and he does not sharpen its edge, then he must exert more strength; but wisdom [to sharpen the axe] helps him succeed [with less effort].” Ecclesiastes 10:10 AMP

A dull-edged axe will require much energy to get the work done. Similarly, a dull-minded believer will struggle hard to get the work done.

The Lord told us in Jeremiah 51:20 that we are His battle axe and weapons of war. But in Isaiah 41:15 NIV, the Lord says:

“See, I will make you into a threshing sledge, new and sharp, with many teeth. You will thresh the mountains and crush them, and reduce the hills to chaff.”

Threshing is a metaphor for judgment, trampling, crushing, separation or revelation. The Lord gave a vivid description of the type of threshing instrument he is making us into for this purpose. This instrument must be new, sharp and with many teeth.

To be effective in doing any of these, you need to be revived, renewed, refreshed, sharp and strong. A dull, lazy, careless, weak, and tired soldier is not fit for the job. Are you fit for the job? This is where revival comes in.

Two major things must happen to you in your revival season, namely:

1. Revival is the season where dull and blunt I instruments are sharpened in the place of:

1). Intense prayer

2). Deep meditation

3). Sound knowledge of the word and

4). Courageous word-based actions.

2. Revival is also the season where new instruments or capacities, gifting and power are discovered.

But you must be ready to invest in yourself to maximise your season of revival. What investment are you making to develop yourself, your skills, your wisdom and your spirit man? How do you spend your day?

Don’t live on past glory. Stay sharpened daily to make you ready to thresh for Jesus and in life. Acquire wisdom daily to sharpen your axe for monumental accomplishments in life.

HOW SHARP IS YOUR INSTRUMENT?

.Bishop Etteh is of Salem Int’l Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached via judahchambers2@gmail.com.