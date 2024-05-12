Ndukaba to Tinubu: These are very tough times

The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has pointedly told President Bola Tinubu: “These are very tough times in the country.”

He decried the increasing hardship, starvation and economic difficulties which ordinary Nigerian families are facing.

Ndukaba said this in his Presidential Address to delegates to the second session of the 12th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja at the Basilica of Grace, Gudu in Abuja on Saturday.

The synod had the theme: “By This Time Tomorrow: Breaking The Siege Upon The Nation.”

The Primate traced some of the problems to few leaders who had constituted themselves as “evil cabals and sacred cows in this country”.

Ndukuba also talked about the insecurity of lives and property that had become major concerns and a cancer that “is eating deep into the fabric of our national life”.

This, he said, from all indications, “would seem as though Nigeria is becoming a failed state in the league of Somalia and South Sudan, which are riddled with internal conflicts”.

The Primate lamented that Nigeria “also has been at war in and with herself.

“Our porous borders and selfish political and religious interests have fuelled this exploitation and the complicity of the security agencies in the kidnap rings that makes it difficult to deal with.”

On the economy, Primate Ndukuba said this was in bad shape, adding: “It is so clear that even ordinary citizens and families feel the pains daily.”

On the biting fuel scarcity and increase in electricity tariff, he said the citizens were groaning in pains.

Having painted these gory scenarios, the Primate said he appreciated President Tinubu for the efforts he was making to tackle these hydra headed problems.

He commended him for the nature of good appointments into offices as ministers, heads of government, agencies and parastatals.

He singled out two of such appointments: Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso.

On the EFCC Chairman, Ndukaba commended him for the fresh drive to call past leaders to answer for their “corruption escapades and to be held accountable for their actions”.

The latest of this, he said, was the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

On Cardoso and his team, he commended them for trying to stabilise foreign exchange rates, urging them to continue to do their best to address those factors contributing to the adverse economic conditions in Nigeria.

The Primate said the church supported the organised labour in its demand to seek for meaningful relief in the hike in electricity tariff.

Nigerian workers, he said, needed review of wages “in view of the hyperinflation and general harsh economic environment”.

Dignitaries drawn from government and captains of industry sat through the two-hour delivery of the Bishop’s charge and they equally after generously launched the charge.

The immediate past Primate, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, was in attendance.

Okoh gave an encouraging speech and rounded it up with a closing prayer.