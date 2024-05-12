Wike: Fubara is a mistake, I’ll correct it soon

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that the installation of Siminalaye Fubara as the governor of Rivers State was a mistake he made and would soon correct.

The immediate past governor of Rivers State said this on Saturday during a thanksgiving service held in Rivers State.

At the thanksgiving at St. Martins Church Field, Ogu town in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, which served as a grand civic reception in honour of George Thompson Sekibo, who celebrated 20 years of meritorious service at the National Assembly and 36 years in public service, Wike said: “My dear people, I came because I respect people who appreciate what God has done for them, who appreciate what God has used people to do for them.

“God does not come down.

“God uses people to help people.

“So, when you have been helped, you appreciate Him and then God will know you have appreciated Him.

“I have never told anybody to worship me.

“Nobody can worship man.

“All of us believe that we only have one God.

“And it is only that God we will worship and will continue to worship that God.

“But as politicians, we appreciate people who have helped us.

“Is it not correct?

“Ogu/Bolo people, when I came to ask you to support me, you supported me.

“Did I worship you?

“But I have to appreciate you.

“I have to thank you.

“If you did not support me, I would not have been in the position where I am.

“I never said I would worship you.

“Did you tell me to worship you?

“So, how did the issue of worship come?

“I want to say this clearly: In life, we may have made a mistake and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

“I have made a mistake.

“I own up to it.

“And I ask God to forgive me.

“I have said all of you forgive me.

“But we will correct it at the appropriate time.

“I am a human being.

“I am bound to make a mistake.

“My judgment can be wrong.

“So, forgive me for making a wrong judgment.

“That is life.

“So, nobody should kill himself.”

Turning to the lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Wike said: “Let me say this clearly: Arnold, don’t be frightened that anybody would remove you as an Assembly member.

“Nobody will remove you as Assembly member.

“Most of you don’t understand.

“This (politics) is our work.

“What l am doing is to make them fear, to make them angry.

“I have no other job than to make them to be angry everyday.

“To make them make mistake everyday.

“And they will be in trouble everyday.

“So, don’t worry yourselves.

“If they like, they can go to anybody by 2am, 4am to get injunction.

“The law will take its course.

“We are not afraid.

“We followed due process.

“We must follow due process.

“We are not going to harm anybody.

“We are not going to give money to anybody to buy arms and kill anybody.

“We won’t do that.

“As you see me, I think well.

“You see, I came with Senator Magnus Abe.

“I work with people who have brains.

“In politics, when people who have brain disagree, they agree.”

On those who said they would bring him down, Wike said: “When you are in charge, you are in charge.

“So, don’t worry.

“At the appropriate day, that day when the result would be announced, we will know who is who.

“Don’t worry yourselves.

“We have defeated them severally.

“No amount of propaganda can help you.

“Ogu people have shown loyalty.

“And I want to thank you.

“When you want to do bad, you say there is too much pressure on you, saying they say I should bring N20 billion, N10 billion, N100 billion.

“They want to run away from fulfilling the promises you made to people.

“Look at all the council chairmen, look at all the Assembly members.

“These are young men, whom I talked to, spoke to that all these things are for the interest of all of us.

“Do it.

“And they all did it.

“Today, somebody says they are nobody.

“Will you accept that?

“Look at Assembly people sat down in their various constituencies.

“You never brought a dime.

“I never knew you were so rich.

“I never knew your father was a Managing Director of Shell before and now you are feeding Assembly people, paying their children’s school fees.

“I never knew that.

“It’s unfortunate.”

On the traditional rulers in the area who are against him, Wike reminded them that from 1999 to 2014, no governor in the state had recognised the traditional institution in Ogu/Bolo, but he broke the jinx.

Berating the traditional rulers in the area who failed to be appreciative of the person who lifted them up, the Minister of the FCT said: “I have maintained peace.

“And I will continue to maintain peace.

“And I want all of you to continue to maintain peace.

“There will come a time when nobody can tell me that I would not live in my house.

“Nobody can tell me that I cannot go to my house.

“Maintain peace and follow the law.

“Follow due process.”