Segun Olatunji: I was told to apologise to Gbajabiamila, vow not to be a terrorist again

The General Editor of FirstNews, Segun Olatunji, who was abducted from his Lagos State home by operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency, has given more details of what he went through while in detention.

The General Editor spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Inside Sources with Laolu Akande,” which aired on Friday.

On the she show, hosted by a former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, Olatunji, who was detained in inhuman conditions for 13 days by the DIA, which did not disclose he was in their custody, said he was kept in an underground cess with others who had been there for months.

He said he was told that the offending story for which he was whisked away without being told his offence before his wife and children, was titled: “How Gbajabiamila attempted to corner $30b, 66 property Special Investigator traced to Sabiu.”

He said: “They asked me to write an apology to the Chief of Staff to the President that I’m sorry for writing the story and that I will no longer be a terrorist because they also accused me of terrorism.”

Olatunji told Akande on the programme: “My abduction saga began on March 15 at about 6pm.

“Suddenly, I saw some armed men in my living room.

“Immediately, they came in, the man leading me took my two phones.

“I asked to know who he was, but he said: ‘We are from the military and we are here to arrest you.’

“I was just wearing my boxers short.

“They came in about three military vehicles and three power bikes.

“They were more than 20 and it was a combination of different formations: soldiers from the Army, Air Force personnel, DIA personnel, strike force and others that I can’t identify.

“They were in mufti.”

Olatunji said he was bundled into one of their vehicles and moved to somewhere around the Nigerian Air Force base in Lagos State, adding: “A military aircraft came from Abuja.

“They blindfolded me and dragged me into the aircraft and they took off.

“I was still blindfolded and handcuffed.”

Once in Abuja, Olatunji was taken to his detention facility.

He said: “They dragged me to an underground cell.

“The place was in total darkness.”

He said he joined some other detainees who were always praying every day to secure their freedom after being in the cell for about two months.

He said at a point, the hooded security agents, whose face couldn’t be seen in the thick darkness of the cell, told him that he wasn’t sober for his offence and then tightened the handcuffs in his hands.

Olatunji said: “I was groaning because the iron was cutting into my skin.

“I was left in that state (from Friday night) until Monday morning.

“Up till this moment, my right hand is still numb.

“It’s as if there is no blood there.

“And then my right leg too.

“I have been treating it and it’s going gradually.

“Then they came to the crux of the matter, which was a story we carried in January about the Chief of Staff to the President.

“It’s a story we got and we had our sources.

“In fact, they were not concerned about the veracity of the story.

“Their major concern was to know the sources of the story.

“They kept asking me: ‘Who do you have in the Presidency? Who are your sources there?’”

Olatunji said the secret agents ransacked his phones and got his source for the story.

He said the whereabouts of his source in the Presidency has remained unknown since the incident, adding that he could have been killed and nobody would have known, but for the intervention of some watchdogs, including the International Press Institute, Nigeria; Nigerian Union of Journalists; and Nigerian Guild of Editors.

He said: “I was detained on March 15 and released on March 28.

“There was nothing like body contact.

“Nobody hit me, but the psychological torture alone.

“Some of them (the detectives) threatened me, subtle and open threats.

“Sometimes they would give us three slices of bread.

“I never took their tea and beans.

“They got angry but I said I won’t taste those two things.

“They gave me three slices of bread and I would go into the toilet to drink water with my bare hands, directly from the tap.

“There was no way I could know the time of the day because when you are there, you don’t know daytime or nighttime.

“It was all dark all through.

“The experience was chilling, terrifying because I have never had it so bad with security agencies.

“In this case, nobody knew where I was.

“Anything could have happened.

“In fact, they told me they could have killed me and nobody would know anything.

“And you could see that from their attitude because from what I learnt, they kept denying until March 27 or so when the IPI came out and told them: ‘You are having this man in your custody, he is there, you have to release him.’

“And then the NSA and the Minister of Information intervened.

“Up till that period, they denied.

“So, within that period, they could have done anything to me.

“In fact, they told me they could have killed me and nobody would know.”

On how he was released after 14 days, Olatunji said it was “gangster-like” as the security operatives did not let senior journalists who came to sign documents for his bail to know where he was detained.

According to the editor, the security operatives moved him out of the underground cell and gave instructions to his colleagues to meet them at a location in Abuja at midnight.

He said: “They removed the blindfold from my face and that would be the first time in 14 days that I would see sunlight.

“The condition is that whenever they need me in court, they (my guarantors) would have to produce me.

“I don’t think they would ever get back to me.”

Olatunji thanked the IPI, NUJ and NGE for standing by him through his trial, adding: “The solidarity they have displayed in my case is overwhelming.

“They really tried.”

Commenting on the matter, Akande asked the military authorities to conduct a probe into the incident, saying that it was bad for democracy, “bad showcasing” for the military and President Bola Tinubu.

He added: “We can’t militarise the media space.

“If there is an issue with a story, deal with it the civilian way.”