Olukoyede cautions banks against disclosure of EFCC probe

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has called on Compliance Officers of banks to desist from the unauthorised disclosure of the anti-graft agency’s investigation activities and request to their customers.

The EFCC Chairman said this during a stakeholders’ meeting with Compliance Officers of Banks in Oyo State.

Olukoyede, who was represented at the meeting on May 7, 2024 by the Acting Zonal Director of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE I Hauwa Garba Ringim, said the EFCC is aware that Compliance Officers give information to their clients regarding “letters of investigation activities” written to the banks by the EFCC.

He said the act usually jeopardises the investigation of financial crimes and delays corruption cases from being filed before the law court.

He decried the unhealthy support fraudsters receive from the banking sector in Nigeria, stressing that it is posing considerable challenges and concerns to the Commission.

The EFCC boss also urged them to always respond to letters received from the Commission with certified true copies, including instruments of transactions of beneficiaries or sources.

He said this will expedite processes of investigation to a logical conclusion.

Furthermore, he stated that illegal dealings and trading in naira with Point-of-sale operators must stop.

Olukoyede said: “What we notice and see around lately is that Nigerians can only withdraw a small amount of their money with the banks in Automated Teller Machine, but PoS operators evidently go around with huge amounts of money gotten from the banks.

“This is not fair to Nigerians and we must fight it head-on.”

He assured the Compliance Officers of the Commission’s support at all times as “they remain relevant stakeholders in the fight against economic and financial crimes”.

Reacting to the fundamental issues raised at the meeting, the Compliance Officers assured the EFCC of their unwavering support, stressing that they are committed to new dynamics on how the collaborative efforts between the commission and the banks would be effective.