Breaking: All CCTV cameras were switched off during kidnap of students — Gov. Ododo

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has vowed to secure the safe return of the students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, who were abducted from the university campus on Thursday.

Ododo made this known on Saturday when he visited the university campus on an assessment of the security situation.

Governor Usman Ododo visits Confluence University of Science and Technology after abduction of students

The Governor assured that every necessary step, including non-kinetic, had been activated to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

While assuring members of the university community of efforts by the government to improve the existing security architecture on the campus, he promised to do whatever it takes to return all the abducted students back to the university and reunite them with their families and friends.

He said: “It is our duty as a government to protect lives and property in all parts of the state.

“We are prepared to protect the students and that is why we allowed the students to stay on the campus.

“We installed CCTV cameras in all the classrooms and the entire perimeter of the university campus yet on the day of the attack, our investigation so far revealed that all the cameras were switched off and this can only be attributed to sabotage by internal collaborators.

Governor Usman Ododo visits Confluence University of Science and Technology after abduction of students

“Our security agencies are on their heels and investigation is ongoing.

“All our students shall return safely and the perpetrators shall be brought to book.”

Speaking further on the ongoing rescue efforts, Governor Ododo disclosed that there will be regular review of the operation as more facts emerge from the investigation.

According to the Governor: “I am here to see things myself, to assess the situation and also to review the ongoing operation that will ensure the safe return of the students to the school.

“What is most important now is how to rescue our students unhurt.

Governor Usman Ododo visits Confluence University of Science and Technology after abduction of students

“We have the right information at our disposal but we can’t put all that out in the media.

“I want the parents and students to be calm as we are making a concerted effort to secure the return of the students.”

Ododo commended the security agencies for their gallantry in minimising the impact of the attack by preventing the attackers from gaining access to the university hostels, stressing that nothing will be spared to bring back the students and to prevent a repeat of such an unfortunate attack on the university campus and elsewhere in the state.