Another aircraft skids off runway at Lagos airport

Barely 16 days after Dana Air was shut down by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authorities, another Nigeria aircraft belonging to XEJET Airlines also skidded off the runway and landed in the grass at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Saturday.

Following this development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has shut the 18/Left runway of the airport

The Airbus with registration 5N-BZZ with 52 passengers on board departed Abuja and landed in Lagos at 11.29 am.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau confirmed the incident.

Also Read:

The NSIB noted that the aircraft belonging to XEJET Airlines skidded off the runway of the domestic wing of the airport.