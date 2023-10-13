Man divorces wife after three kids over adultery

An Area Court at Center-Igboro, Ilorin Friday, dissolved the marriage between Majeed Suleiman and his wife, Ganiyat on the request of the husband, over the wife’s adultery.

The presiding Judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed said that having listened to the two parties, the Court noticed that there was frustration in the attitude of the petitioner while the respondent showed nonchalant attitude.

According to Ahmed, divorce is not something to hurriedly conclude on, but in a situation when the petitioner insisted and behaved like he could no longer tolerate his partner, divorce should be considered.

The Judge thereby dissolved the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent, and ordered that the respondent should observe her three months Iddah period in her matrimonial home.

He also ruled that divorce certificate should not be issued to the respondent until she observed all the necessary steps of the divorce and the petitioner should continue to perform his responsibility on her.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that his wife was having an extramarital affair over seven years, adding that he could no longer tolerate her.

“I am only in court because I don’t want to take the law into my hands or beat her mercilessly or even drag her roughly out of the house.

“I can no longer tolerate my wife having extramarital affairs, especially considering the age of our kids; 9, 12 and 15 years old,” he said.

The respondent however, said that she was still interested in the relationship and insisted to remain with her kids in her matrimonial home.

She said that she tried to settle the issue with the petitioner but he refused and still contacted his relatives but did not know whether they talked to him about it or not.