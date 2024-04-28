One dead, two injured in gas tanker explosion in Abeokuta + Video, photo

One person has been confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries on Saturday in a gas tanker explosion at Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Florence Okpe, Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, said this to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said the incident occurred at 4:10pm.

She explained that six people were involved in the incident, all male adults, adding that one person, who was the motor boy, died in the incident, while two people were injured.

“A total of five vehicles were involved, including two Nissan cars with registration numbers AAN 544 YC, LSD 993 CY, a Sino tanker marked T23771 LA, a Micra marked GDB 841 XR and a Honda CRV without registration number,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the tanker suffered brake failure after which it lost control and crashed into the road barricade, then went up in flames.

She added that some vehicles and shops around were burnt.

Okpe said: “The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was condoned off to avoid a secondary crash.

“The deceased was deposited at the State General Hospital morgue, Abeokuta, and the injured victims were taken away by the families.

“FRSC operatives are still on ground managing the traffic situation.”

See moment tanker conveying gas exploded in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria pic.twitter.com/W38uemg559 — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 28, 2024