Economy: President Tinubu doing his best — Gov. Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to revitalise the national economy, saying: “We all have work to do to bring up the economy.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa equally acknowledged the global challenge of inflation, noting that Nigeria is not immune.

Speaking with newsmen after a public lecture organised by Treasure Newspaper, themed: “Home Grown Economy as Road Map for Economic Sustainability: Examining the Prospects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration,” he praised the President’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic recovery.

He highlighted Ondo State’s willingness to collaborate with the media and concerned bodies to campaign against corruption.

However, he disagreed with imposing death sentences as punishment for embezzlement, emphasising Nigeria’s status as a nation governed by laws.

He believes existing legislation is sufficient to handle cases of fund mismanagement, making capital punishment unnecessary.

Earlier, the Governor, represented by the Commissioner of Information in the State, Wale Akinlosotu, congratulated Treasure Newspaper for the initiative, describing it as “beautiful and the first of its kind”.

Aiyedatiwa reiterated Ondo State’s media-friendly stance, expressing willingness to collaborate with Treasure Newspapers and other media outlets to promote public discourse.

The public lecture aimed to foster dialogue on economic sustainability and was attended by dignitaries, media professionals and concerned citizens.