2024 Hajj: NAHCON’s advance team set to depart

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria says a group of 43 Advance Team of the commission will on Sunday depart Abuja for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to mark the commencement of the 2024 pilgrimage.

Mousa Ubandanwaki, Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Division, NAHCON, made this known in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commission had scheduled May 15 for the inaugural flight for the 2024 hajj.

Ubandanwaki, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the team, made up of 35 NAHCON officials and eight Medical Personnel, would be in Saudi Arabia for the final preparation to receive the first set of Nigerian pilgrims from Kebbi State, who would be arriving the Kingdom on May 15.

He said that the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, while addressing the team, urged them to live up to expectation by discharging their duties in accordance with their mandate.

Arabi noted that the performance of the team could make or mar the success of the exercise.

He said: “You are the first point of call or contact with the pilgrims.

“Their impression and perception of your action or activities will go a long way towards assessing the commission.

“If you get it right, we get it right and on the contrary, if you get it wrong, the rest will just be about crisis management.

“Therefore, you must be up and doing in order to earn our reward here and that of Allah in the Hereafter, for treating His Guests well.

“They are the reason you are there, so at every point in time, make sure you attend or treat them with courtesy and respect.”

Arabi, however, warned that the commission would take drastic step against anyone who may be reported to have deviated from the rules of engagement.

The NAHCON boss stated that he would not hesitate to recall any staff accused of dereliction of duties.

He further called on them to “take the admonition seriously”, stressing: “The bar has been raised and the expectation is high.

“You have been carefully selected because of the trust we have in you and as such, you need to brace up.

“Laxity and procrastination will not be tolerated.”

Arabi also stressed the need for the medical personnel to respect their patients and pilgrims on whose essence they were going there.

Responding on behalf of the team, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, who is the Madina Coordinator, expressed appreciation to the management for the trust and confidence reposed in them.

He assured of their determination and readiness to make this year’s hajj more successful than the previous years.

Mahmud said: “We will ensure that pilgrims get value for money and also do everything possible that pilgrims perform their Hajj rites without hitches Insha Allah.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the team is to organise and coordinate the reception, accommodation, feeding and transportation, health and general welfare of the pilgrim held in the Holy land throughout the Hajj period.