Journalist released from prison after IPI intervention

A Nigerian journalist, Ibraheem Mohammed, has been released from prison following interventions by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute.

Mohammed was released on Friday after a Nasarawa High Court sitting in Doma granted him bail, having spent 10 days in jail.

This is contained in a statement signed by IPI’s Legal Adviser and Chairman of the Advocacy Committee, Tobi Soniyi,

According to the statement, the state command of the Nigeria Police arrested Mohammed on May 1 after he was accused of falsely publishing that N40 million was stolen from Governor Abdullahi Sule’s bedroom.

The article was published on February 22, 2024, on First News, a Lagos-based online newspaper.

The police then charged him with violation of the Cybercrime Act and secured an order for his remand at the Medium Security Custodian Centre in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, pending the commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, Soniyi narrated that a delegation of IPI Nigeria, led by President, Musikilu Mojeed, met with top officials of the Nasarawa State Government, including the governor to secure the journalist’s release.

He will remain on bail until May 13 when the police are expected to withdraw the charges against him and discontinue the trial.

“To secure his release, IPI Nigeria’s delegation led by the President, Musikilu Mojeed, visited Lafia on May 5, meeting with top officials of the Nasarawa State Government, including Governor Sule, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Labaran Magaji and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra. The delegation also visited and conferred with the journalist, Mr Mohammed, in prison,” he said.

He added that the management of First News has issued an apology to the governor while calling on journalists to uphold the ethics of the profession and desist from publishing false news.

“Meanwhile, the management of First News has apologised to Governor Sule over the story, saying it has since found ‘that the said story lacked any form of truth in it and that the reporter merely concocted the story in his bid to pursue a personal vendetta against the governor.

‘While tendering an unreserved apology to the Nasarawa State Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, we wish to assure him that such will not repeat itself ever again,’ the newspaper added.

IPI Nigeria urged Nigerian journalists to always uphold the ethics of their profession, desist from publishing false news, and continue to observe a high degree of standard in their practice.