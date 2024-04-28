Don’t look elsewhere, you are the battle axe, weapons of war, by Enobong Etteh

“Thou art my battle axe and weapons of war: for with thee will I break in pieces the nations, and with thee will I destroy kingdoms; [21] And with thee will I break in pieces the horse and his rider; and with thee will I break in pieces the chariot and his rider.” — Jeremiah 51:20-21, KJV.

Many Christians are looking for the battle axe and weapons of war elsewhere when God has configured us as His battle axe and weapons of war.

God is actually ready to use you in prosecuting some wars here on earth. Can God count you in? Can you take a stand to say: Lord here I am. Send me to the battlefield? There are many battles to fight. Don’t look for who to fight for you when the weapons of warfare are in you. Activate the weapons in you today.

Prophet Isaiah captured a prophetic revelation in Isaiah 61:1 about Jesus Christ and the role of Jesus carriers on earth. He said: The Spirit of the Lord is upon me for he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor, to bind up the broken hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound.

All the weapons of our warfare are not carnal nor physical. They are mighty through God.

“The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. [5] We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ”. 2 Corinthians 10:4-5 NIV

They are spiritual and within us. The helmet of salvation, the breastplate of righteousness, the belt of truth, our feet shod with the gospel of peace, our shield of faith and the sword of the Spirit are all within us. (Ephesians 6:10-18). If the weapons are not in you and with you, you cannot deploy them. Finally, your tongue is the machine gun for shooting or detonating your weapons of war. Keep amassing more weapons daily by your fervency in prayer and vibrancy in bible study. Test your weapons daily. Start small and aim at taking on nations in battle.

STOP LOOKING FOR AN AXE FOR THE BATTLE. YOU ARE THE BATTLE AXE.

. Bishop Etteh is of Salem International Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached via judahchambers2@gmail.com.