Bianance: Lawmaker speaks on allegation of receiving $140m bribe

Rep. Dominic Okafor (APGA-Anambra) has denied receiving a $140 million bribe from Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Binance Executive who escaped from detention.

The representative of Aguta Federal Constituency said this at a news conference he addressed on Friday in Abuja.

An online media had alleged that he received a $140 million bribe from Anjarwalla who was being investigated over suspected involvement in tax evasion and terrorism sponsorship.

But Okafor denied the allegation, threatening to take action against the organisation.

He denied knowledge of such a transaction with the company, describing the report as an attempt to tarnish the “image and integrity I had built over the years”.

Okafor said that he moved a motion in the House to call for an investigation into the escape.

He said: “Shortly after I moved that motion, which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me, I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribes from this very company.

“I did a letter to them, which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector General of Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Department of State Services.

“I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours. If not I will take legal action against them.

“I am here to exonerate myself from such accusations aimed at tarnishing my image, which I have earned over the years.”

Okafor said that he joined politics from the private sector and had been a member of Rotary International Club for over 25 years.

He said that the motion which prayed for investigation and a rearrest of the executives was for the interest of the country and nothing more.

He added: “For the online media man that accused me of collecting $140 million, I do not think that it is something we would sweep under the carpet.

“I am discussing with my legal team to know the right action to take.”