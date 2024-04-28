Another cable network will replace DStv, Glo will face gang-up — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that popular MultiChoice owned cable network, DStv, will go into extinction in Nigeria, while an indigenous one will emerge.

The man of God made this known in a statement signed by his media aide and released to the media on Sunday.

Primate Ayodele made it known that the price of DStv will become unbearable and this will make the way for another cable network that will be globally acceptable.

He said: DStv will go, a new cable network will come up and there will be an indigenous one that will be globally acceptable, the price of DStv will be unbearable, a new indigenous cable network that will be better than DStv will surface.”

Ayodele made it known that telecommunication giant, Globacom, will face a gang-up as there will be another indigenous telecommunication company that will serve as a threat to its existence.

He stated that the company will have more reach in the hinterlands, but there will be threats against the company.

He also explained that some networks will go on strike due to the laws and policies of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Ayodele said: “NCC will come up with a new law and if care isn’t taken, some of these networks will go on strike.

“Glo will be betrayed, the company will face a gang up even though I see the company having more reach in the hinterlands.

“There will be a new frequency that will interrupt Glo’s frequency, I see a new telecommunication company that will be used to override Glo.

“The company must pray against cable theft and mast attacks.

“We should also pray against the death or sudden resignation of the CEOs of these telecommunication companies.”

Likewise, Primate Ayodele warned of impending challenges in the communication industry due to increment in tariffs.

Continuing, he warned MTN, Airtel and other companies against protest, fire outbreak and security breach that will arise from recharge card voucher.

He said: “The communication industry will face challenges because tariffs will increase and government will sanction some companies.

“Nigeria should be expecting increment in the communication tariffs and data.

“I see MTN and Airtel facing challenges in terms of network, Airtel will also be fined.

“Government will come up with tough policies and there will be protest against Telecommunication Companies regarding data.

“MTN should be careful against fire outbreak.

“I see recharge card voucher becoming a source in insecurity in the next four years.”