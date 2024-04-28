Man allegedly drowns in Lagoon to escape arrest — Police

A man, simply identified as Azeez, has allegedly jumped into the lagoon in Lagos and drowned to avoid arrest after he was accused of stealing some bags of cement.

The Spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that the Director in charge of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency operations in Lagos Central (name not mentioned) reported the case to Ikoyi Police Division on Friday at about 12:20pm.

He said the Director reported that at about 10:45am on Friday he received a call that there was an incident at the Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge.

According to him, on getting to the scene, he met a large crowd gathered by the waterside, watching the lifeless body of a man who had drowned.

Hundeyin added: “The deceased was later identified as Azeez.

“He was later confirmed dead by paramedics of Pre Hospital Care, Lagos.

Also Read:

“It was discovered that one Elijah Amos, the seller of the cement, was pursuing the deceased before he jumped into the Lagoon because he was alleged to have stolen some bags of cement.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer said that the scene was visited by the police, while the corpse had been evacuated to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy and preservation.

Hundeyin said that investigation into the case was in progress.