Impersonation: Army hands dismissed soldier, three others to police

The Lagos State Police Command says the Nigerian Army has handed over a dismissed soldier and three others to it over alleged impersonation.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police said that an Army Captain (name not mentioned), attached to Dodan Barracks, Obalende brought the four suspects (names withheld) to Onikan Police Division on Friday at about 5:01pm.

He said that all the suspects were of no fixed addresses, adding that one of them was dismissed from the Army in 2016.

Also Read:

Hundeyin said the suspects were caught wearing camouflage, T-shirt and face cap of the Nigerian Army.

He said: “On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspects frequently committed various crimes using military accoutrements and they equally used them to beat checkpoints.

“Efforts are on to ascertain how they got the army uniforms.

“Investigation is ongoing.”