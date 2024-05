Sanwo-Olu applauds  Prince Harry’s initiative

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commended Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for rehabilitating serving and fallen heroes mentally and physically, by creating the Invictus Game.

The governor made the commendation on Sunday, while receiving Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Dutchess of Sussex, at the Lagos House, Marina, on a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived Nigeria on May 10, to promote the Invictus Games.

Invictus Games is an initiative of Prince Harry, founded to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service men and veterans, including Nigerian soldiers and their fight against terrorism.

NAN reports that the royalties arrived the Lagos House at exactly 1.10pm and were accompanied by General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, and his wife, Lilian.

Also Read:

The visit, which is mainly to promote the Invictus Games, founded in 2014, and aimed at helping serving members of the military and veterans to overcome their physical injuries or mental health challenges. This will help them develop a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem.

“We’re indeed happy for what they’re doing, especially for our military men on conversations around mental health and how they can manage people, who require support both in the military and private.

“Mental health issues are also something we all live around, with the denial, and the stigmatisation.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that the royal couple were on a visit to Nigeria, and Lagos was one of their stop-overs and that Nigerians were excited about their wonderful ideas.

“We just want to assure you gentlemen of the press that for Prince Harry, this has been a very informative trip to the country, he has seen a lot, he is still soaking in a whole lot.

“And part of the things that we’re hoping that he would take away is our diversity and the extent of how big our country is, how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony and the role Lagos plays,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said he looked forward to hosting the couple in the near future, adding that Meghan, who has a decent percentage of Nigeria in her ancestry, looked well in her Aso-oke (Nigerian traditional attire).

“Talking importantly about the Invictus Game, at what point can we have it in Nigeria , so that the Nigerian competitiveness can also be reflected in that game,” the governor said.