Five-year old girl crushed to death crossing expressway in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says a five-year old girl, simply identified as Bosede, was crushed to death by a truck while crossing the Iganmu-Apapa Expressway with her mother.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the information of the accident was received by the Iponri police Division on Saturday at about 11:30am.

He said the accident happened at Iganmu under the bridge, inward Apapa, involving a truck driven by a yet to be identified driver.

The spokesperson said the girl and her mother were allegedly crossing the expressway when the truck hit and crushed her head, killing her on the spot.

Hundeyin said the police traffic officers from the division visited the scene and removed the corpse for burial by the family.

He said an investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the fleeing driver.