Pastor Chris’s Nephew: A dynamic force within Christ Embassy

In the expansive domain of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry, one individual shines brightly: Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, also known as Pastor Chris’ nephew. His journey within Christ Embassy shows a commitment to innovation, empowerment, and the enduring legacy of faith and service. Let’s explore the remarkable contributions and impactful leadership of Pastor Chris’ nephew.

A Family Legacy of Faith and Service

Within the esteemed family lineage of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a commitment to faith and service runs deep. Family holds a crucial role in Pastor Chris’ ministry, echoing the familial values he advocates.

Some of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s most significant family members include his daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene. Carissa, also known as CSO, has made her mark in the gospel music scene through her melodious contributions to LoveWorld’s music ministry and active participation in church activities.

While less prominent in the public eye, Charlene has shown support for the family’s ministry endeavors while maintaining a guarded personal life.

Beyond the immediate family, the Oyakhilome family includes Pastor Chris’ parents and siblings, occasionally featured in church events, enriching the cultural tapestry of Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated with their ancestral background and traditions.

Kathy Woghiren, Pastor Chris’ sister, stands out in the LoveWorld community as the Music Director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM), overseeing a global network of gospel artists integral to the church’s worship and evangelical programs.

Among other influential figures is Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, Pastor Chris’ nephew, whose journey within Christ Embassy mirrors the family’s dedication to spreading the message of hope and unity.

As Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman holds pivotal roles within Christ Embassy, exemplifying leadership and vision. He serves as the President of the LoveWorld Next Academy and the LoveWorld Institute of Innovation and Technology, institutions instrumental in equipping individuals with essential skills for today’s digital landscape.

Daysman’s Leadership at Christ Embassy

Under Daysman’s guidance, the LoveWorld Next Academy organized a significant event aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit among young minds in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Through educational support and collaborative initiatives, Daysman empowers individuals to realize their potential and contribute to societal growth.

Daysman’s journey epitomizes the transformative power of faith and service within the Oyakhilome family. Alongside his mother, Kathy Woghiren, and other relatives actively involved in Christ Embassy, Daysman contributes to a network of faith and service that transcends borders, offering hope and optimism to individuals worldwide.

A Global Impact

As we celebrate the influential role of Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, within Christ Embassy, we are reminded of the enduring legacy of faith and service instilled by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome himself. Through their collective efforts, they create a world of faith and service, inspiring countless souls to embrace a message of hope and unity.

From humble beginnings to a global ministry with over 13 million members worldwide, Christ Embassy’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of faith and dedication. As Pastor Chris’ nephew continues to innovate and lead within the ministry, their collective impact extends far beyond the boundaries of a church, touching lives and spreading hope across nations.

Pastor Chris’ Nephew and the Legacy of Faith In conclusion, the influential role of Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, within Christ Embassy underscores the enduring legacy of faith and service within the Oyakhilome family. Through his leadership and creative endeavors, Daysman inspires individuals to realize their potential and contribute to a world of hope and unity. As we reflect on his journey, we are reminded of the transformative power of faith and the profound impact of service in creating a brighter future for all.