Gusau, Magaji, Sanusi, others commiserate with Tijani Babangida over deaths of brother, son

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau; NFF Executive Committee member, Timothy Heman Magaji; and General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to former Nigeria international forward and President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, Tijani Babangida, who was involved in a ghastly auto crash along the Kaduna-Zaria Road on Thursday.



The crash claimed Tijani’s younger brother, Ibrahim, a member of the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup-winning Golden Eaglets.

Tijani’s infant son, Fadil, reportedly passed on Friday night during surgery, while his wife, Maryam, was said to have successfully undergone facial surgery.



In the delegation also were NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen; Member of the Nigeria Professional Football League Board, Jude Anyadufu; former Nigeria international and Chairman, Bauchi State Football Association, Pascal Patrick; former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Emmanuel Babayaro; former Nigeria international, Austin Popo; prominent football stakeholder, Alhaji Abubakar Danfulani; and former Nigeria international and Special Assistant to NFF President, Mallam Nasiru Jibril.

The delegation met Tijani Babangida at a hospital in Abuja to which he was transferred from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, and commiserated with the former World Cup star on the deaths of his brother and son, while praying for quick recovery for himself and his dear wife, who is still under intensive care at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.