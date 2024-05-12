Police declare UK-based socialite wanted for murder, cyber-stalking

The Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday, declared a Lagos socialite and blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka, wanted for alleged cyber-stalking, abduction and murder, among others.

The police urged members of the public to “arrest and hand over the suspect to the nearest police station or the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

The police further described Adeyinka as a married female Yoruba blogger from Ekiti State and Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She is said to be approximately 1.64m tall with an oval face, tribal marks, pointed nose, wide mouth, full and white dentition, and light-skinned with black eyes.

The police added that she lives in the United Kingdom, and frequently visits Ikeja, Ogudu and Fagba in Lagos State, as well as Otta and Sango in Ogun State.