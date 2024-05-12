NFF set to unveil Finidi George as Super Eagles’ Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation will on Monday morning in Abuja stage an unveiling ceremony to formally present to the public, Finidi George, as the new substantive Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

This development was revealed in a statement made available to the media on Sunday by the football federation.



The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, alongside the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Tinuke Watti; President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau; and the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, are among prominent personalities expected at the unveiling.



George, who passed up an opportunity to coach a second-tier team in Spain to return to Nigeria and lead two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC, won the tough-as-nails Nigeria elite division title with the People’s Elephant in his second season and has left the club in with a chance of retaining the title this season, with six matches to go.

Also Read:

When George formally bowed out of the Aba giants days ago, Enyimba FC remained in third place on the NPFL log, with 53 points from 32 matches, four adrift of table-toppers Enugu Rangers and three off second-placed Remo Stars.



The 52-year-old spent 20 months as assistant to Portuguese José Peseiro from the summer of 2022, during which the Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and came within 28 minutes of a fourth African title in Cote d’Ivoire three months ago.



George, who as a player won 62 caps for Nigeria at senior level, during which he won the Africa Cup of Nations gold, silver and bronze, and played in two FIFA World Cup finals, has the immediate task of picking maximum points from 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa (home) and Benin Republic (away) in a few weeks.