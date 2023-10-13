Student docked over N1.7m fraud

A 25-year-old student, Bamidele Dada, has been arraigned before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged N1.7 million fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on felony, breach of peace and advance fee fraud.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the Court Friday that the defendant and one other at large committed the offences on November 19, 2022 around 10.00a.m. at Akinlodun Street, Okitipupa.

He said the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1,722,000 from the complainant, Femi Mewafenu under the pretence of helping his son to obtain Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) admission form.

The prosecutor said the defendant failed to obtain the admission form and refused to refund the money.

Orogbemi said the offences contravened Sections 516, 249, and 419, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

ALSO READ:

NBA mourns former Chairman, Yinka Farounbi’s death

Just in: Tinubu appoints new CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Trade, Investment

NSCDC reiterates commitment to protect schools in Ondo, Osun

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Cletus Ojuola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sums.

Ojuola added that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Ondo state government.

He adjourned the case until October 25 for further hearing.