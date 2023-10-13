NBA  mourns former Chairman, Yinka Farounbi’s death 

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, has announced the death of its former Chairman, Yinka Farounbi.

The Secretary of the branch, Issa Adedokun, who made the announcement, said that Farounbi died Thursday, October 12.

Adedokun said that the former Chairman was a highly-respected and dedicated lawyer.

He said that Farounbi’s contributions to the legal profession would be remembered.

”Distinguished colleagues, the executive committee regrets to announce the transition of our beloved Leader, Yinka Farounbi, Esquire (former Chairman of NBA, Ikeja Branch) on Oct. 12, 2023.

“We are deeply saddened by this passing but comforted with the fact that our dear leader lived an exemplary life.

“His contribution to our branch in particular and the legal profession in general will forever remain indelible.

“Burial arrangements will be announced upon confirmation from his immediate family,” the Secretary said.