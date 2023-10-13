Ex-Commissioner questions Otti’s integrity over N30b road contract

Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, former Commissioner for Trade and Investment in Abia State, has said that something is financially fishy with the recent flag-off of the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, Aba by Governor Alex Otti for a sum of N30 billion.

He said he was shocked when his attention was drawn to a statement by Governor Otti through his spokesman.

The statement attacked Okiyi-Kalu for revealing to the public that his using N30 billion to complete the Port Harcourt Road, Aba project is suspicious.

The former Commissioner said the Okezie Ikpeazu administration, in which he served, awarded the same road in 2017 for N9 billion with 40 percent of the work already done, including the establishment of drainages end to end, along with proper channels for stormwater.

He said that while he is unfazed by the tissue of lies and inaccuracies contained in the statement from Otti, it is instructive to note that during a radio programme, he monitored in Umuahia, Otti confirmed that he is actually using N30 billion to do the job and that there was neither a budgetary provision nor due process competitive bidding for the work.

He said: “Furthermore, if Otti believes that property owners along Port Harcourt Road, Aba should be given compensation, he has my personal support to do so now because the government is a continuum and he is about to work on the same road as started by the immediate past administration.

“Let me remind Alex Otti for the purposes of his records that as of May 9, 2017, the Port Harcourt Rd, Aba project was commenced, I was not a commissioner then and could not have harassed, nor been in any position to harass anyone on that road because of the project as he told Abians on radio through his spokesman. I only became a commissioner in Abia State on October 17, 2017.

“I also find no real issue with associating me with the successes and shortcomings of the Ikpeazu administration because as expected of any government, we met many challenges, and solved many but couldn’t solve all the problems of Abia before we left office after 8 years. By the time Otti leaves office, too, he will also not have been able to solve all the state’s problems.”

Okiyi-Kalu said his position remains that he promised the people of Abia State transparency in governance and he will continue to hold Otti accountable regardless of any threat to him or his family members.

He said: “In his inaugural address to the people of the state, Otti had said: ‘The time for the rebuilding process has begun. Transparency, accountability, and public trust shall be at the centre of everything we do.’

“Based on the above statement, one then wonders why Otti is angry that a citizen is holding him to his words.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the federal government does not currently publish monthly FAAC and IGR receipts by individual states. What they publish is the total amount of FAAC receipts available for sharing among Federal, State and LGAs.

“If Otti has a web address where we can get monthly FAAC and IGR receipts for Abia State, he should share it, please. If his problem is that I asked for transparent sharing of relevant information with citizens, as he promised, then he will continue to have issues with me.

“I have also been made aware of allegations that his government sponsored the photoshopping and publication of fake nudes of a young woman who recently criticized the government as retaliation.

“How did we get to the point that fingers are pointing at a government for producing and spreading fake nudes of a woman simply because she criticized the government? I hope women rights activists investigate this allegation promptly as it is despicable, barbaric and a new low for us, not only in Abia State but also in Nigeria as a whole.”

Okiyi-Kalu said Otti will never be able to intimidate opposition voices in Abia State, especially himself, stressing that the Governor wants to do so that he can run the finances of the State as his personal funds.

He added: “I must also out of necessity inform the public that I have long been aware of his alleged plot against my personal safety and property. People close to his administration previously informed me that Otti is desperately seeking ways to frame me up for one crime or another after realizing that I personally discharged my official duties above reproach.

“This is not strange to me because a few years ago, he publicly lied against me by naming me as the author of a document I didn’t know existed at the time. It appears to me that out of desperation, he has now gone ahead to attempt to instigate members of my community to act adversely against me by making false claims and subtle threats.”

Okiyi-Kalu challenged Governor Otti to produce a shred of evidence that he diverted resources meant for his community under any guise within 24 hours or else he would take the necessary action as he deemed fit.

He said: “He is now the Governor and has unfettered access to information on funds allocation and movement in the state in the past 24 years. Please, Mr Otti, publish evidence of money or resources meant for my community that I allegedly stole or mismanaged, or forever hide your face in shame for trying to cause problems between me and my people.

“As regards my official actions as Commissioner for Information or Trade, I am proud of my work and stand by everything I did. In any case, I have never been LGA Chairman in my life, hence couldn’t have managed the revenue of Ohafia LGA directly or indirectly.

“All I see is a frustrated Otti seeking to hang onto propaganda to create a crisis between me and my kinsmen and use that as a leeway to attempt to harm me and breach my properties, and then turn around to blame my people.”

