Akor lauds House of Reps for passing Peace Corps Bill

The National Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akor, has commended the House of Representatives for passing the Peace Corps Bill to the Senate for concurrence.

He gave the commendation while reacting to the passage of the bill to the upper chamber by the House of Reps.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the passage of the bill on Thursday was the third attempt at pushing the establishment bill to becoming law.

The proposed law is titled: “A bill for an Act to Establish Nigerian Peace Corps to facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Services, Neighbourhood watch, nation building.”

Akor in his reaction said this is the third time the House of Reps would be passing the bill, adding that it showed there is merit in the establishment of the corps.

He further said there is justification in what is before the National Assembly, adding that the Peace Corps is capable of addressing the socioeconomic challenges confronting Nigerian youths.

He said: “The Peace Corps will add value to the security architecture in Nigeria, adding that the passage would rekindle hope of the vast majority of our members.

“We remain eternally grateful to the House of Reps for the expeditious manner they handled the bill under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.”

Akor recalled that the last attempt, which did not get assent of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was not because of any identified issues in the bill.

He said the Bill was transmitted close to the exit of Buhari.

NAN reports that Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, Majority Leader of the House, during plenary said the bill when passed would encourage volunteerism.

Ihonvbere also added that it would get a good number of Nigerian youths engaged and reduce crime.