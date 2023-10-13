Hajj 2024: Minister, NAHCON Chairman, resolve to collaborate for smooth exercise 

By Tajudeen Balogun

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tugga, has assured the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) of his Ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the body in ensuring smooth Hajj operations and promoting the country’s image.

The assurance was given Thursday when Tugga received in audience, NAHCON Executive Chief Officer and Chairman, Ustadh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan.

ALSO READ:

Union cries out as gunmen kill four Uber, Bolt drivers

Akor lauds House of Reps for passing Peace Corps Bill

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru was on Thursday handed a six-year ban for committing two doping violations

Ustadh Hassan, according to a press statement signed by the NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, called on the Minister to seek his Ministry’s support in matters relating to Hajj, Umrah and other consular affairs.

During the visit, Ambassador Tugga did not only give assurance of support to NAHCON Chairman – with respect to the Ministry’s readiness to collaborate on possible ways towards easing affairs of pilgrims and promoting the country’s positive image, but also expressed willingness to participate in the signing of MoU for the 2024 Hajj in January.

Earlier, Ustadh Hassan, formally introduced NAHCON institution to the Minister, describing the Foreign Affairs Ministry as a critical stakeholder in Hajj organisation.

NAHCON boss extended an invitation to Ambassador Tuggar to represent Nigeria as signatory during the signing of the incoming Hajj MoU expected to come up early in January next year.

He disclosed that the invitation was extended early to give the Minister enough time to factor the assignment in his itinerary.

The two leaders agreed to work together in improving the positive experience of pilgrims.