Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru was on Thursday handed a six-year ban for committing two doping violations.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the decision, adding that there was “overwhelming evidence” against him.

The violations against the former world junior silver medallist were for possession of prohibited substances and attempted use of a prohibited substance or method.

Oduduru’s case was linked to that of teammate Blessing Okagbare, who was banned for 11 years for doping in 2022.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this matter, given its particularly grievous nature, exposing the sinister collusion between athletes and other persons in deliberate plans to corrupt athletics at the highest level,” said Brett Clothier, head of the AIU.

Oduduru had been provisionally suspended on February 9.

Okagbare’s case came to light after US prosecutors charged therapist Eric Lira with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lira is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

ALSO READ:

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Friday said no casualty was recorded in the tanker explosion in Ijora area of Lagos State.

Union cries out as gunmen kill four Uber, Bolt drivers

Akor lauds House of Reps for passing Peace Corps Bill

The 34-year-old Okagbare was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics just before the women’s 100m semifinals after it emerged she had tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test in Slovakia before the delayed 2020 Games.

Okagbare’s phone was seized by US Customs and Border Protection when she returned to the United States and a Federal Bureau of Investigation complaint set out “highly incriminating text and voice messages” with Lira.

She was banned by the AIU for the use of multiple prohibited substances and for not cooperating with the investigation.

There was significant evidence against Oduduru, including WhatsApp messages between Okagbare and Lira that revealed Okagbare soliciting prohibited substances on Oduduru’s behalf.

The 27-year-old Oduduru maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.

Oduduru, who has a 100m best time of 9.86 seconds, was disqualified in the 100m heats in Tokyo, but reached the 200m semi-finals.

He won 200m silver at the 2014 World Junior Athletics Championships.

“The AIU is fully committed to unearthing cheats and the extent of their networks. In our quest to protect the integrity of athletics, we often work closely with other investigative organisations,” said Clothier.

“We are grateful for the assistance from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and United States Department of Justice whose legal reach provided vital evidence which helped in this matter as well as in our case against Blessing Okagbare last year.”

The AIU added: “There was photographic evidence of multiple prohibited substances discovered in Oduduru’s Florida apartment.”

Among evidence found were two boxes of Somatropin, Xerendip and Humatrope, which were identified as human growth hormone; a plastic bag labelled IGF LR3 – an abbreviation for synthetic Insulin Growth Factor – containing three vials, and two boxes of erythropoietin.

EN