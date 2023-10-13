Union cries out as gunmen kill four Uber, Bolt drivers

The Amalgamated Union of app-based transporters of Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government to protect the lives and properties of its members following a recent suspected robbery and killing of four of its members in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President of AUATON, Adedamola Adeniran, made this revelation in a statement he issued on Friday.

Adediran identified the four union members as Emmanuel Daniel, Roland Asuru, Kelvin Oga and John Okon.

He said they were allegedly shot dead recently and their vehicles carted away by suspected gunmen.

He said: “AUATON laments the gruesome and incessant killing of its members in some parts of the country, particularly the ravage killing of three members of the union in Port Harcourt, Rivers, and another member in Galadimawa, Abuja.

“It is pathetic and unacceptable that within two days app-based transporters of Nigeria will lose four of their members and seven cars in the course of carrying out essential service to members of the public.

“This is due to the inadequate security measures and intelligence to avert the plans of these deadly gun men.”

The labour leader said that the union had been appealing to the app companies to prevent security breaches by profiling riders adequately.

Adediran also said that the union has urged the companies to make National Identity a prerequisite for all passengers before they could board or take a rider on the app.

He alleged, however, that the companies remained adamant, while members risked preventable deaths and without justice and compensation.

He added: “As a registered trade union with the responsibility to protect our members against preventable circumstances like this, we are making a call on the government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the Ministry of Transport, Science, and Digital Economy or any relevant ministry to direct these app companies to capture National Identity Number of the passenger before ordering a ride.

“Also, government should work with the union on the regulatory framework for the industry.

“We are also calling on the governor of Rivers state, FCT minister and the police authority to facilitate investigation and bring the killers to book, while the families of the deceased are compensated adequately by the government and app-companies.”