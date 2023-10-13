Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Friday said no casualty was recorded in the tanker explosion in Ijora area of Lagos State.

Margaret Adeseye, General Manager of the service, who stated this in a statement, said the fire had been controlled.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tanker explosion happened on the bridge connecting to Ijora, Orile and Costain area of Lagos on Thursday night.

Adeseye said: “The raging fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of fire continues to allow for investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy.

“The incident affected 11 vehicles comprising of two tankers, one tipper truck, three trailers, three cars and two micro-mini buses.”